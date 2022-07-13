We have all of the known answers for the Greta Thunberg, by nationality crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Greta Thunberg, By Nationality Crossword Answer

The answer to the Greta Thunberg, by nationality crossword clue is:

SWEDE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Greta Thunberg, by nationality Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SWEDE?

Swede is the word used for someone who’s born in Sweden. They share a common ancestry, culture, history and language.

