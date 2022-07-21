We have all of the known answers for the Garden watering tool crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Garden watering tool crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Garden Watering Tool Crossword Answer

The answer to the Garden watering tool crossword clue is:

HOSE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Garden watering tool Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HOSE?

A hose is short for a hosepipe, which is a flexible tube that carries water, primarily used for watering plants. You may also use a hose if you’re washing your car to get rid of all the suds.

