We have all of the known answers for the Fire-related crime crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Fire-related Crime Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fire-related crime crossword clue is:

ARSON (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fire-related crime Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ARSON?

Arson is a criminal act of deliberately setting fire to property, such as a house, a garden or just about any type of object.

