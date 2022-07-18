We have all of the known answers for the Element below helium on the periodic table crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Element Below Helium On The Periodic Table Crossword Answer

The answer to the Element below helium on the periodic table crossword clue is:

NEON (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Element below helium on the periodic table Crossword Clue FAQ

What is NEON?

Neon is the chemical element of atomic number 10, an inert gaseous element of the noble gas group. It’s obtained by distilling liquid air and is used in fluorescent lamps and illuminated advertising signs.

