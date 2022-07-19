We have all of the known answers for the Democratic, on a political map crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

You can find the answer to Democratic, on a political map crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Democratic, On A Political Map Crossword Answer

The answer to the Democratic, on a political map crossword clue is:

BLUE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Democratic, on a political map Crossword Clue FAQ

What is BLUE?

The Democratic party is one of the two major political parties in the United States. When a state has voted for them on a political map, it is shaded blue to represent that the Democrats have ‘won’ that state.

