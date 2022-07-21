We have all of the known answers for the Christopher Robin’s stuffed bear crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Is there a better feeling than cracking the daily crossword puzzle? Quite possibly, but for all intents and purposes, we’re saying no, because we love those pesky word-based conundrums. Of course, there’s always going to be one crossword clue that just completely stumps you, and you’re left scratching your head trying to figure out what word it’s actually eluding to. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the answer for today’s crossword clue to help you continue on with your daily dose of word-based puzzle fun.

You can find the answer to Christopher Robin’s stuffed bear crossword clue below for today’s crossword puzzle. Make sure you double-check the letter count, found to the right of the answer, to make sure it’ll fit in the grid of your puzzle. The last thing you want to do is make an error in pen and messing up your tidy grid.

Christopher Robin’s Stuffed Bear Crossword Answer

The answer to the Christopher Robin’s stuffed bear crossword clue is:

POOH (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Christopher Robin’s stuffed bear Crossword Clue FAQ

What is POOH?

Pooh bear, also known as Winnie-the-Pooh, is a fictional anthropomorphic teddy bear created by English author A.A. Milne and English illustrator E.H. Shepard.

For more crossword clue answers, you can check out our website’s Crossword section. We also have related posts you may enjoy for other games, such as the daily Jumble answers, Wordle answer, and Heardle answer and Byrdle clue and answer.