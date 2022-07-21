A Beloved Christian Bale Thriller Is the Most Googled 2000s Movie in America

Christian Bale has become one of the most recognizable and beloved actors in the entire industry over the past few decades, as he’s been in a lot of classic roles so far. Whether he’s saving people as a superhero as Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy or trying to kill them as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s hard not to love this actor.

Interestingly enough, though, it isn’t Batman or any of Bale’s more notable action roles that people are hyped about at the moment. In fact, one of his most googled films at the moment is a Thriller. Yes, that’s right; we are talking about American Psycho.

Originally released in 2000, American Psycho is a horror film about a wealthy New York City investment banking executive named Patrick Bateman, who is played by Christian Bale. It’s one of his more unique roles, as it’s all about a character who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.

According to a study done by USDirect, American Psycho landed at the top spot for the most googled 2000s movie in America. You can see the chart and some other interesting findings for yourself below.

American Psycho is searched most in the most states nationwide, with 14 states googling it most, including New York, the state where the film takes place. The horror film, which has become a cult classic, has won eight awards, including the International Horror Guild Award.

Science fiction action film Transformers places second on our list, with 12 states googling it most. Transformers became the highest-grossing film of 2007, was nominated for three Academy Awards, and won 15 film awards, including the MTV Movie Award. Good news for fans of the Transformers series—the seventh film, Rise of the Beasts, is scheduled for release in 2023.

Iron Man is third on our list with six states googling it most. Iron Man tied with Shrek and Avatar for the second highest IMDB score on our list, at 7.9/10. As the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man won 16 awards, including the Hollywood Film Award.

Shrek and Twilight tied for fourth on our list, despite the fact that Shrek has the highest Metacritic score on our list at 84 and Twilight has the lowest at 56.

Although Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, earning $2.84 billion, and Avatar 2 is set to be released in December, the film was searched most by just one state: Florida.

Based on the above rankings, the Christian Bale-led film sits just above Transformers and Iron Man, getting a lot of its results from the northeast section of the map. Other notable popular searches include Twilight, Avatar, and Legally Blonde.

What do you think of this poll? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Related Posts