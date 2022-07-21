We have all of the known answers for the A little lightheaded crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

A Little Lightheaded Crossword Answer

The answer to the A little lightheaded crossword clue is:

WOOZY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

A little lightheaded Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WOOZY?

To feel woozy means to feel unsteady, dizzy, or dazed. If you’re not feeling very well, you may say that you’re feeling woozy.

