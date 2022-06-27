One Piece Day Livestreams Announced for Next Month

Today, it was revealed that One Piece would be getting two livestreams next month, both of which would be broadcasting an event on the official Youtube channel that celebrates the anime. According to the account, fans will be able to join in and celebrate One Piece Day 2022 on July 22, 2022 at 8:50AM UTC and July 23, 2022, at 1:00AM (UTC).

Anyone interested in setting a reminder or notification for the event can do so by clicking on either of the videos down below.

While there hasn’t been exact info given on what fans can expect from the One Piece day livestream, the details section of the videos did state that everything about the anime – manga, anime, movies, music, games, and goods – could possibly be shown off.

Based on the recent reveal, there is a good chance that more information on One Piece Film: Red’s global release will be one of the main announcements that comes out of the event. For now, we will just have to wait and see what Oda and Toei Animation have in store for everyone next month.

Featured Image Source: Toei Animation

