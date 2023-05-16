Makurukis Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are a huge variety of different Shrines scattered across the world map of Hyrule. Located inside of these Shrines are unique puzzles that will reward you with a Light of Blessing when solved. These can be traded in exchange for increasing Link’s max stamina or health, so completing Shrines can be extremely useful. If you’re stuck with Makurukis Shrine, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to solve it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Makurukis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve the Makurukis Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Makurukis Shrine contains a puzzle revolving around combat with a Bow and Arrow. To complete this Shrine, you’ll need to use your archery skills to take down several constructs and unlock a gate, allowing you to pass through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you first step into this Shrine, head into the first room. A construct will pop up and initiate a prompt that tells you to aim true and strike the Construct on the head with an arrow.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you do not currently have a Bow or Arrows in your inventory, there will be a Construct Bow and bundle of arrows for you to pick up just to your left.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After hitting the Construct with a shot, two more will appear. Aim with your bow and hit each one on the head with an arrow. As you hit each one, they will die and disappear.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After killing al three Constructs, the gate to the end of the Shrine will open. Stop to pick up any items that you need from the dead Constructs, and then make your way through this gate.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will now find a chest, so go ahead and open it up to receive an extra 1x Strong Construct Bow to add to your inventory.

Now you’ve successfully completed the puzzle and reached the end of the Shrine. To mark the Shrine as cleared, just interact with the statue at the end, and you will receive your Light of Blessing and be transported back to the open world of Hyrule to continue your adventure.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Makurukis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts