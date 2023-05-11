How to Get Gulag Entry Kit in Warzone 2 & What It Does

Image Source: Activision

With the advent of Season 3 Reloaded, Infinity Ward has added a bunch of new content to keep fans busy in their popular battle royale. From a new Ranked mode, a new DMZ map, a new Atomgrad Raid, as well as some new weapons, camos, and operators, there’s plenty to keep you busy with this latest update. For those wondering how to get a Gulag Entry Kit in Warzone 2, here’s everything you need to know.

What Is a Gulag Entry Kit & What Does It Do?

Essentially, a Gulag Entry Kit allows players to have an additional attempt at the Gulag. Normally, when you die in Warzone 2, you only have one chance to re-enter the battle royale by way of a 1v1 challenge in the Gulag against another player. If you eliminate said player, you’ll be redeployed onto the battlefield.

However, if you manage to pick one up, you’ll be able to have another crack at the Gulag, giving you an extra chance to redeploy, which saves your teammates from having to buy you back from a buy station.

How to Find a Gulag Entry Kit

From what we can gather, they can be found on the ground as regular loot or found in chests and loot boxes. It’s important to note, however, that you’ll only be able to have one chance at the Gulag active at any one time. In other words, if you haven’t been to the Gulag yet, there’s no point in picking up a Gulag Entry Kit.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get a Gulag Entry Kit in Warzone 2. For more, here’s how to unlock the Throwing Star. Or alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

