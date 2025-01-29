Type // CC Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 29, 2025 Checked for new codes!

If you want to torture yourself and experience flashbacks from Roblox Bleach, here’s a challenging game with 15 controls that you have to master before diving into this unique story filled with memorable quests. Remember to redeem Type // CC codes whenever possible; you’ll need them.

All Type // CC Codes List

Working Type // CC Codes

500players : 200 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 200 Locked Clan Rerolls, 5 Red Elixirs, 5 Locked Blue Elixirs, 1 Locked World Ticket, and 50 Mask Rerolls

: 200 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 200 Locked Clan Rerolls, 5 Red Elixirs, 5 Locked Blue Elixirs, 1 Locked World Ticket, and 50 Mask Rerolls realsmurphcode: 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and 100 Locked Clan Rerolls

Expired Type // CC Codes

eighthundredlikes

1000likes

How to Redeem Codes in Type // CC

Redeeming Type // CC codes for amazing freebies is a fast and easy process if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Launch Immortal Luck in Roblox. Click the Gift button at the top-left corner of your screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and claim gifts.

