Roblox

Type // CC Codes (January 2025)

Type // CC codes are here to help you gather various free rewards, but you must act on time and redeem them before it's too late.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 04:31 am

Updated: January 29, 2025

Checked for new codes!

If you want to torture yourself and experience flashbacks from Roblox Bleach, here’s a challenging game with 15 controls that you have to master before diving into this unique story filled with memorable quests. Remember to redeem Type // CC codes whenever possible; you’ll need them.

All Type // CC Codes List

Working Type // CC Codes 

  • 500players: 200 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 200 Locked Clan Rerolls, 5 Red Elixirs, 5 Locked Blue Elixirs, 1 Locked World Ticket, and 50 Mask Rerolls
  • realsmurphcode: 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and 100 Locked Clan Rerolls

Expired Type // CC Codes 

  • eighthundredlikes
  • 1000likes

How to Redeem Codes in Type // CC

Redeeming Type // CC codes for amazing freebies is a fast and easy process if you follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem Type // CC codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Immortal Luck in Roblox.
  2. Click the Gift button at the top-left corner of your screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and claim gifts.

For more free resources, you can always head over to our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

