Are There Any Clover Battlegrounds Codes? Answered

Inspired by Japanese manga series Black Clover, Froggy Land Studios’ latest PvP brawler is gaining some traction right now. While the title is currently in beta, it’s proving to be pretty popular over on Roblox. For those who’ve arrived here, however, you’re likely trying to track down the newest Clover Battlegrounds codes. We’re sorry to be the carrier of bad tidings, but at the moment, there are no active codes in the game.

Are There Any Clover Battlegrounds Codes?

As we mentioned up top, at the time of writing, there are no valid, working codes in the game. After playing the title for a while, it’s clear that there is currently no code redemption system in place, either. Interestingly, however, on the title’s Roblox page, the developer has promised that codes will be added once the experience has hit 20k Likes.

Make sure to keep checking back here. Once codes have been added, we’ll update this post with all the up-to-date codes.

What Could the Codes Reward?

Currently, it’s unclear what the codes will add, but if we were to hazard a guess and speculate, they’ll likely give you the following boosts:

Free Emotes

Free Yuls

Free Rank Protection

Free x2 Rank Boost

How to Redeem Codes

Right now, there is no code redemption system in the title. As a result, once codes have been added, the developer will add a code redemption system so you can redeem codes. It usually takes the form of a button signified by a Twitter symbol, which then opens up a text box for players to input codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And that’s a wrap for our guide on all the Clover Battlegrounds codes. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and what Lookies are. And for even more content, head down below to check out our relevant links.