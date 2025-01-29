Forgot password
Button Anime promo image
Image via Button: StudiosTM
Button Anime Codes (January 2025) [Time Trials]

Press all the buttons like a pro with the help of Button Anime codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 10:04 am

Updated: January 29, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Press buttons to unlock access to other buttons, and then press some more buttons to earn yen, mana, and zeni. All of this button-mashing excitement tired me out in no time, so I had to resort to Button Anime codes to skip ahead and get to the best buttons quickly.

All Button Anime Codes List

Working Button Anime Codes 

  • UPD1: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
  •  TimeTrials: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
  •  Verify_Anime_Button: Easy Time Trial
  •  Tutorial: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Open Potions, 2 Stats Potions, and 2 Damage Potions
  •  FirstCode: 10 Capsule Tokens, 10 Mark Tokens, and 10 Spiritual Tokens
  •  PotionsFix: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion
  •  MobFix: Luck Potion, Open Potion, Stats Potion, and Damage Potion

Expired Button Anime Codes 

  • UPD0.5

Related: Insane Button Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Button Anime

We’ll show you the complete method of redeeming Button Anime codes so that you can return to button-mashing as soon as possible:

  • Button Anime Codes area
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Button Anime code redemption screen in the Shop window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Button Anime on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Codes circle (1) to access the code redemption screen.
  3. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here textbox (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to activate the code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Author
