Blood Tower Codes (February 2026)

Start with nothing and build an unstoppable tower while danger lurks all around. Earn cash, upgrade your floors, unlock powerful boosts, and transform your growing tower into a money-making machine. The higher you build, the tougher the challenges become—but that’s part of the fun. Can you survive the climb and rule the tower? Use Blood Tower codes to make survival possible.

All Blood Tower Codes List

Active Blood Tower Codes

1KLIKES —5k Cash, 3 XP Cards, 10 Stellar Gems, and 5 Moonborne Resin

—5k Cash, 3 XP Cards, 10 Stellar Gems, and 5 Moonborne Resin UPDATE3—5k Cash and 3 XP Cards

Expired Blood Tower Codes

There are no expired Blood Tower codes.

How to Redeem Blood Tower Codes

Here are instructions on how to redeem Blood Tower codes:

Run Blood Tower in Roblox. Click on the CODES icon on the left side. Type in your code into the textbox. Hit REDEEM to get your goodies.

