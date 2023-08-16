How to Get Past Noxious Fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of the most uniquely challenging aspects of the journey through Baldur’s Gate 3 is, without a doubt, bypassing the various types of traps that lie in wait within the game’s more infamously secretive places. One such place is Auntie Ethel’s lair, where you’ll find a number of hurdles to get past before you’re able to confront her, including the tricky Noxious Fumes trap. If you’re wondering how to deal with it safely, here is our handy guide for how to get past Noxious Fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Destroy the Noxious Fumes Trap in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Like most traps found in Baldur’s Gate 3, the trick to disarming them is figuring out their source, and how they work. The process always requires some critical skill checks, so if your character’s class is not adept for the task, you need to have someone in your party who is in order to succeed.

Auntie Ethel‘s lair is rife with enemies who will ambush you, and traps that can trip you up and sap your health ahead of the big boss fight if you’re not careful. One of the most unnerving of them is the Noxious Fumes trap that you’ll find further in, and seems almost impossible to get past without sacrificing precious health points.

While you could just try to jump past the lethal gas clouds, odds are you’ll still dip a toe in one of them and take some amount of damage. To avoid that entirely and just make the last leg of the journey down much easier, get the person with the highest Perception stat your party ready.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

First, have your chosen party member carefully approach the gas clouds and trigger a Perception check. If they pass it, they’ll notice that the gas is emitting from vents in the walls, and also that strange flowers hidden within the clouds will ignite when touched. These are the first tool to getting rid of the gas.

Step back and use a ranged attack on the flowers to make them explode and destroy the gas clouds, temporarily. Wait for the fire to subside before approaching the vent. The flowers won’t respawn, so you need to act quickly and block the vent with any throwable object you have in your inventory. This will prevent the gas from coming back.

Repeat this process with each gas cloud and the vent behind them until your path is free of gas and you’re safe to proceed to the fight against Auntie Ethel.

That concludes our guide for how to get past Noxious Fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what the trickiest trap was for you to get past in the game so far.

