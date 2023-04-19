Who Is Ganon’s Voice Actor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Credit: Nintendo

Besides introducing various new combat and exploration mechanics, Tears of the Kingdom also brings back the iconic Zelda villain, Ganondorf. The Gerudo King has finally appeared in one of the game trailers, and he even speaks! It may cause some of you to wonder who the voice actor of Ganon is in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, this article can answer that question for you.

Ganondorf’s Voice Actor in Tears of the Kingdom

Matthew Mercer is the English voice actor of Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom. He is an American voice actor who has worked on various projects, from anime to games. You may be familiar with his voice through his other roles in popular games, such as Overwatch, where he voiced Cole Cassidy.

Mercer has also played Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil: Death Island movie. Recently, he has voiced Chrom in Fire Emblem Engage and the male Hunter in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Mercer has even starred in the popular anime series Attack on Titan, where he played the role of Levi Ackerman. He also appeared in the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as Falco.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Mercer officially announced his role as Ganon on Twitter and received overwhelming support, with his tweet gathering over 150,000 likes. His many years of working as a voice actor certainly show that he has the experience and ability to bring the Gerudo King to life.

There you have it – that’s all you need to know about Ganon’s voice actor in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, be sure to check out other articles below.

