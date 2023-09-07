Starfield Vendor Credit Reset: What Time Do Merchants Credit Amounts Refresh? Answered

So, you’re encumbered, your ship’s cargo hold is full and you’ve gotta sell some stuff, eh? Well, you can head into a merchant and try to sell off your wares, but sometimes they just don’t have the finances to support your interstellar travels. If you want to know when you can go back to a trader and make more sales, here’s when Starfield vendors reset their credits and inventories.

How Often Do Merchants Refresh Their Credits?

In Starfield, the system works similar to how it did in previous Bethesda titles. After you’ve exhausted a trader’s supply of credits, they’ll take anywhere between 24 and 48 in-game hours to reset their supply. That means that if you aren’t in a rush to get selling, you can come back after two days and be certain the trader will be stocked again.

However, if you’re not able to wait out the clock, just sit and pass time at a safe spot or on your ship. You can set the amount of time to wait while you’re sitting down, so you can just sit down for 24 hours before heading back into the merchant to make more sales.

Alternately, the galaxy is filled with people looking to pay you for your stuff, so if you wanted to sell your things quickly but you don’t feel like sitting at a bench for two days, you can always head to one of the other traders that are close by to get rid of your stock. Plus, you might stumble on an extra side quest or two.

Those are all the details about when Starfield Vendors reset their credits. You might have to do a bit more waiting around than you’d prefer, but it’s certainly better than running around encumbered all the time. If you need more help with Starfield’s controls or missions, be sure to keep checking back here.