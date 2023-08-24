Should You Let Yenna Stay In Baldu’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

While heading toward the city in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be approached by a small girl in Rivington. Yenna will share her difficult situation, and you’ll be given a choice on whether to help her or not.

Should You Invite Yenna to Your Camp in BG3?

Although you may be wary of a strange girl invading your campsite, I recommend letting Yenna stay, especially if you’re playing as a good guy. Astarion will show disapproval if you allow the girl to join the team, but you can avoid this by temporarily removing him from your party.

Yenna is related to the Rescue Orin’s Victim side-quest, where she has a chance to be kidnapped by Orin. Gortash will also warn you about an enemy shapeshifting into one of your companions, and you must find out who it is.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While you may think that Yenna is Orin in disguise from the start, that is not actually true. The girl is just a child in need of help when she first approaches you. Even if you prevent Yenna from entering your campsite, Orin will simply kidnap another one of your companions.

In fact, some players even reported that Yenna would still get kidnapped regardless of your choice. So, unless you’re playing as a bad guy, there’s no harm in letting the girl stay. After dealing with Orin, Yenna will hang around your camp and not cause any problems for your group until the end of the game.

Be warned that Orin could infiltrate as a party member even if you accept Yenna into the campsite. If one of your companions claims Yenna is Orin, then that person is the Bhaalspawn in disguise. However, if the cat besides Yenna is missing, then Orin has kidnapped the girl and taken her place.

Besides helping Yenna, you can also rescue several prisoners from the Iron Throne during Act 3. This mission is arguably one of the toughest challenges in Baldur’s Gate 3 since you must race against time to save everyone.