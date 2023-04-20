Roblox Color Hide and Seek Codes (April 2023)

Image Credit: Roblox

Color Hide and Seek is a Roblox title where you can play the classic childhood game with other people online. Although you can get rewards by winning the game, the developer has also provided numerous codes that can grant you all kinds of freebies. Without further ado, here are all the codes in Color Hide and Seek and how to redeem them.

All Working Codes in Color Hide and Seek

Here are all the codes that you can redeem in Color Hide and Seek:

like10k : 2,000 coins (You will need to like the game first before getting the reward).

: 2,000 coins (You will need to like the game first before getting the reward). hide2023: 300 Coins and a pet Rubik.

The developer has also promised to give a new code once the game receives 20,000 likes on its official page.

All Expired Codes in Color Hide and Seek

Here is the list of codes that are no longer working in Color Hide and Seek:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Color Hide and Seek

Image Credit: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can redeem the codes by following these simple steps:

Go to the main lobby.

Stand near the Redeem option, which is a slightly opened present box hovering above a purple circle.

Input the codes from our list.

Click Enter.

That wraps up our guide on Color Hide and Seek codes. Before leaving, consider checking out other Roblox articles that you can find from the links below.

Related Posts