When Is Plunder Coming to Warzone 2? Answered

Stock up on your cash and get ready to invest in Plunder!

Plunder was a consistently popular mode in the first Warzone, offering an alternative to the standard battle royale. Despite its popularity, we’ve not yet seen it in the battle royale sequel, so plenty of players continue to ask when Plunder mode will come to Warzone 2. Here’s everything we know.

Will Warzone 2 Get Plunder Mode?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Warzone 2 will get Plunder. The developers, speaking ahead of the release of Season Two Reloaded, confirmed that the mode that was so prominent in the first Warzone will drop in Season Three of the BR sequel.

They said: “Our teams are hard at work on Season 03 and beyond, and we’re excited to share some of the awesome new content ahead.”

When Will It Be Released?

Call of Duty Plunder mode will release on April 26, 2023, according to a recent Twitter post. It was originally expected to launch on an earlier date, but now we finally have an official confirmation, providing information about what you can anticipate for this return.

💸💸 PLUNDER RETURNS TOMORROW 💸💸



Get ready to take the money and run 🏃‍♂️ Complete contracts, grab bags of money, take advantage of brand new public events, and hunt down cash-leaders in a race to earn the largest stash. pic.twitter.com/BjQ0GU8q3k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 25, 2023

Like other Warzone 2 modes, you can play Plunder for free upon its launch, allowing you to collect a hefty amount of cash and complete contracts. There will also be public events in the near future; however, it isn’t quite clear what these can entail until more details arrive for Season 03.

What is Plunder in Warzone 2? Mode Explained

Where typical battle royale matches task players with being the last person standing, Plunder is about accumulating cash faster than opponents.

Looting up, completing contracts, and eliminating enemies will gain teams cash. In typical matches, the first squad to $2,000,000 wins and there is a hard time limit of 30 minutes on all games.

Variants on the standard Plunder – like Blood Money – also dropped in the first Warzone and could return again when the mode is established in Warzone 2.

That’s everything there is to know about Plunder coming to Warzone 2! As more information emerges and we approach the mode’s release, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Related Posts