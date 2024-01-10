MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Early Patch Notes: New Map, Zombies Boss, Ranked Play & More

Now that Modern Warfare 3 is in full swing, the mid-season update will bring more fun with its latest content. We’re here to show you what to expect from this release by explaining the MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch notes.

MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Changes

Although the official patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded have yet to be released, the Call of Duty Blog has already unleashed a ton of information. For starters, the patch will be released on Jan. 17, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. BST.

Modern Warfare 3 will receive a new core 6v6 map, Rio, showcasing an upscale shopping center and a bustling streetway.

Image Source: Activision

Besides the map, here’s a list of expected modes based on the upcoming MW3 and Warzone patch notes:

Team Gunfight : Gunfight on a much larger scale, where your weapon selection will continuously change. Uses a 6v6-based showdown.

: Gunfight on a much larger scale, where your weapon selection will continuously change. Uses a 6v6-based showdown. Headquarters : Find and secure Headquarters and hold the position as long as possible, similar to Domination. Respawns won’t be available for the defending team, and team positions will frequently change.

: Find and secure Headquarters and hold the position as long as possible, similar to Domination. Respawns won’t be available for the defending team, and team positions will frequently change. Infected: A randomly infected player must eliminate others on the field. Those who have been compromised will transform into the undead as the remaining survivors fight to stay alive.

While you tune into the new MW3 modes for Season 1 Reloaded, you can check out the limited-time challenge featuring the iconic characters from The Boys TV show. The Supe Siege event will include a series of objectives, requiring you to get specific objects and eliminations.

Image Source: Activision

If you’re an avid Zombies player, you can look forward to the new Warlord boss, Dokkaebi. Those mighty enough to take her down will collect valuable, high-tier rewards. You’ll be able to find the Warlord at Zaravan City, but you may want to gather around a team to withstand her deadly attacks.

The early patch notes for MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded showcase the arrival of the long-awaited Multiplayer Ranked Play. However, you will need to at least reach Level 55 to access these game features. Modes like Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, and Control are a part of RP, along with exclusive rewards.

As for Warzone, the patch introduces the Champion’s Quest to Urzikstan, further increasing the thrill. Players can test their skills by winning 30 games or five consecutive matches during the season. Other tasks will be available as you progress, earning you more benefits for your Operator.

Besides the quest, a Weapon Case will spawn at the start of every match, marking a target on any players who pick it up. If you can keep it on you by the end of the round or exit with it via helicopter, you’ll reap the rewards from the case. To make things easier, Covert Exfils are accessible, with a maximum of five to buy per match.

Image Source: Activision

Last but not least is the new Gulag Public Event, where you must utilize your NVG to make it through the match and get back onto the battlefield. Two new weapons will also be available for MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded with the HRM-9 SMG and TAQ Evolvere LMG.

We’ll be sure to update this guide once the MW3 and Warzone patch notes arrive. While you wait, you can check out today’s latest patch or explore the relevant links below.