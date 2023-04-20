Mars Base Tycoon Codes (April 2023)

Image Credit: Roblox

In Mars Base Tycoon, you can build a space station and upgrade your farms to become the richest man in the galaxy. However, you will need to start your journey from zero, and it may take a long time to gain your footing. So, here are all the codes in Mars Base Tycoon that you can redeem to get some funds for your company!

All Working Codes in Mars Base Tycoon

Here is the complete list of all redeemable codes:

like : 5,000 Cash

: 5,000 Cash spacebase : 1,000 Cash

: 1,000 Cash 100: 1,000 Cash

The developer has promised to release a new code when the game receives 500 likes on its official page. The title has gained over 700 likes, which means it should be coming soon!

All Expired Codes in Mars Base Tycoon

Here are all the expired codes that no longer work in Mars Base Tycoon:

thanks: 1,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Mars Base Tycoon

Image Credit: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can redeem these codes by launching Mars Base Tycoon and following these steps:

Select the Star symbol on the left side of the screen.

Input working codes.

Press Redeem.

That is everything you need to know about Mars Base Tycoon codes. Be sure to check this page every month because we’ll regularly update it with the latest codes. Twinfinite also has more Roblox content that may interest you, so consider reading them before heading out to start your company on Mars.

