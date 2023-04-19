Is Diablo 4 Down? How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Image Source: Blizzard

The Diablo 4 beta is off and running, and players just can’t get enough of trying out Blizzard’s newest installment in this beloved series. Despite the excitement, though, it seems like some might be having trouble getting things started. Here is everything you need to know about if the Diablo 4 beta is down and how to check server status.

Are Diablo 4 Servers Down?

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is now complete, and players are unable to experience the game at this time. With the data they have collected, Blizzard no doubt has sufficient information to move forward until the final release date in June.

Regardless, as of April 19th, Blizzard is currently dealing with a DDos attack that are causing server issues across their network, as confirmed by the official North American customer service Twitter account. This is causing widespread connectivity issues in all games across the Battle.net network.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 19, 2023

How to Check Diablo 4 Server Status

Check out the links below for known issues. We look forward to you experiencing this small taste of what Diablo IV has to offer.



🖥️ PC Known Issues: https://t.co/bwyT5RcOI4



🎮 Console Known Issues: https://t.co/LmCDRLKg1U — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

If you’d like to check the server status for yourself, your best bets are the two official Diablo Twitter accounts linked above and Down Detector. The former will provide you with consistent updates regarding the status of the game, while the second will show you detailed server reports regarding outages in the last 24 hours.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if the Diablo 4 beta is down and how to check server status. If you’re still looking for more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to take a peek at all the related content we’ve got for you down below.

