How to Open Grymforge Harper’s Stash in Baldurs Gate 3 (BG3)

As you make your way through the Grymforge in the Underdark, you’ll find yourself stumbling across secrets all over the place. One of these secrets is set up to be a bit taunting, but exercise some restraint and you can get your treasure just fine. Here’s how to open the Harper Stash in the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where is the Harper Stash in the Grymforge?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To find the Harper’s Stash, make your way to X: 700, Y: 371 in the Grymforge by going up the main set of stairs and making your way past the Stonemasons. Climb down the cragged rock where you’ll find a Harper’s symbol on the ground with three wooden chests around the area. Be careful, because a bunch of big, tempting chests sitting around are sure to hold something more sinister than treasure.

Avoid all the urges to pilfer these chests, unless of course you’d like to be met with three angry mimics, which you and your party can fight however you please. If you don’t feel like fighting them, don’t try to open then chests or you’ll be in for quite the surprise.

How Do You Open the Harper Stash in BG3?

Along the edge of the area where the mimic chests are, your party should be able to see a small little Toy Chest hidden on the edge of the chasm. Contrary to what the Toy Chest says, having smaller hands won’t do you much good in gaining access to the stash. Instead, you might need to refer back to something that some of your party members might’ve picked up on earlier.

To get into the Harper Stash, you have to cast a light-emitting spell or cantrip like Light or Produce Flame to reveal the real Harper’s Stash at the middle of the area where the chests are. From there, you should be able to unlock the chest and retrieve your reward.

That's really all there is to opening the Harper Stash in BG3. If you feel like fighting a bunch of angry chests, you can go in loud, or you can stick to the silent route if you don't want to endanger your party.