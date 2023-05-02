How To Fix Calabrese Error in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Error codes are inevitable in video games, and Destiny 2 is no exception. One such error, in particular, is the infamous ‘Calabrese,’ which is affecting an abundance of players. At times, this issue can be really annoying and frustrating as it makes the FPS title unplayable. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the Calabrese error while playing Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 – Calabrese Error Explained & Fixes

In Destiny 2, the Calabrese error appears when the developers are testing something in the game. Apart from this, Bungie has officially confirmed that players can also get the Calabrese error when the servers are under maintenance. As a result, this error code prevents players from connecting to the game servers.

While the developers are actively working to patch such issues, we’ve got you covered with a bunch of troubleshooting methods to get rid of this error.

Restart Your Game

This may sound like an obvious suggestion, but restarting your game can sometimes fix Destiny 2 problems like the Calabrese or the Monkey error. If the problem still persists, continue on to the next fix below.

Check Destiny 2 Server Status

Next, there’s likely a good chance that the servers are offline. As a result, you should check the Destiny 2 server status to see if all the servers are operational. The best and quickest way to see if Destiny 2 is down is to visit the official Destiny 2 Status page. In case the servers are offline, you need to wait until they are back up again.

Use a VPN

In some cases, routing issues trigger connectivity problems and hinder the experience. Therefore, you should try communicating with Destiny 2 servers using a VPN to bypass your ISP routing. While many VPN services are available on the internet, we recommend using Cloudfare’s Warp application. It’s free to use and occupies minimum space on your device.

Restart Your Router

If none of the above methods work, then your internet connection could be the real culprit. Before contacting your ISP and reporting the issue, restart the WiFi router once, which will only take a few minutes. Unplug your router switch and keep it unplugged for about two minutes. After that, replug the router’s switch and relaunch Destiny 2.

Contact Bungie Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Bungie support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing your log files and by giving a permanent solution for the ‘Calabrese’ error code.

That’s everything you need to know to fix the Calabrese error in Destiny 2. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

