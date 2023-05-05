10 Games Like Milfy City If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Milfy City puts you in the shoes of a student who has a lot of sexual fantasies and, well, let’s you play out a lot of them. Essentially a visual novel with a lot of risqué content, it’s got a lot of adult themed content in it which makes it a strictly 18+ experience. But if you’ve already played and enjoyed everything it has to offer, you may be looking for some more games like Milfy City. In this list, we’ll run through 10 of the best that are certainly worth checking out.

Summertime Saga

So let’s start with Summertime Saga, the recent sensation that took us all around the town in search of some sweet lovin’.

But of course, sometimes the best relationships can happen right within the household (that’s some prime journalism right there), and Summertime Saga introduces you to a unique cast of characters from the moment you step out from your bedroom.

There’s also a fair bit to do in this game, separating itself from the pack a little with fun side quests and distractions every now and then. Did you want to play a sex game that still vaguely resembles an actual game? Then look no further.

My Sister Mia

If you take a quick glance at this game, you might almost think it’s just a cutesy RPG, complete with cutesy overworld sprites and 16-bit charm. Starting a discussion with someone will yield a photorealistic 3D render on the screen. Talking to them further will probably lead to sex.

In My Sister Mia, you’re a struggling student who is trying to cram as much knowledge as you can into a late night study session. Your sister Mia returns home and passes out drunk, so obviously, you decide to study something else. You weren’t expecting morals in this game, were you?

That’s the premise, but don’t worry, Mia and a host of other babes seem to avoid articles of clothing as if they were haunted, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities for some ogling/groping/crippling guilt.

Sisterly Lust

After spending your entire childhood with your single father, his death rocks your whole world. You’re taken in by a mother you hardly know, and sisters you barely recognize. Fortunately, your new family is very welcoming. Most would argue too welcoming, in fact, but different strokes for different folks, right?

If you’ve grown weary of the animated graphics present in the first two titles, you’ll be delighted to know that Sisterly Lust features visuals more reminiscent of Milfy City, from top to bottom. You’ll see lots of bottoms, incidentally, but not as many tops as you might suspect.

Dreaming of Dana

This time, you’re a lazy playboy who is coerced into the workplace by your dad. He’s sick of your spoilt attitude, your lack of drive, and your shaved head. So how do you reward him for his efforts? By fooling around with every colleague you encounter in the workplace, including Dana, who is (shock!) your sister.

Frankly, the HR team would be throwing a fit if they knew what kind of ribald nonsense was going on in the office, but that’s not your problem. You’ve got far more important things to be focusing on, and no, none of that involves shareholders or KPIs. Those who are seeking a business sim would best look elsewhere.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Timestamps casts you as a woeful college flunk whose life seems to be going nowhere. Fortunately, it decides to take this in a different direction… backwards!

Look, it’s all a little bit backwards, to be honest, but now we’re talking in the literal sense, because you’ll be traveling back in time to try and right the ship before it ever had a chance to go crashing into the iceberg that is your failure.

The catch, of course, is that your sexual deviance is what led to your downfall in the first place, and the past appears to be simply crawling with some fine ladies.

Do you remain strong, and resist temptation? Or are you doomed to repeat your lewd acts of debauchery forevermore? We all know the answer to that one, but shucks, it’s still fun to use the word ‘debauchery’, isn’t it?

Life is Good

We all want to be a better brother to our siblings, or a better son to our mothers. Don’t deny it, even if you’re a girl and this analogy literally doesn’t apply to you. Because we’re all seeking that connection, you see – that intangible understanding that results in beautiful, flourishing relationships.

You know the kind we’re getting at here. Life is Good may not be the most tightly translated project on this list, but that doesn’t necessarily rank highly on the list of priorities. You should still be able to get the gist of things while you fumble through the misteries (sic) surrounding your family en route to gratuitous boobs.

Snow Daze: The Music of Winter

Should you fancy a more distinguished brand of storytelling, you may prefer the tomfoolery on display in Snow Daze. It’s not quite Hemingway, but compared to Life and Good, it’s definitely a step up.

Stuck in a cabin with his three snarky sisters and his concerned mother (who definitely has reason to be concerned), the protagonist Jason uses the power of suggestion to brainwash and manipulate the ladies. But the trickery can only go so far, and it’s up to you (playing the role of lecherous perv) to help seal the deal.

If you’re into degradation and gratuitous displays of power, you’ll be right at home here! If you’re not, then I’m actually quite startled you got this far into the list. Those lazy Sundays, eh?

Vis

The newly formed kingdom of Colonia is in a state of flux. The king rules with an iron fist, and his son, Aeden, must make the important choices in his life to show that he is fit to be a worthy successor. There is surely only one way to ensure success, and it involves significant levels of sex.

Decisions in visual novels typically only affect who/if/when you’ll manage to knock boots with some sultry mistress, but the stakes are much higher in Vis, with the worst case scenario being your empire’s downfall and your severed head being displayed atop a pike, if you’re lucky.

It’s time to make your mark. So take your sword in hand, and thrust swiftly and passionately! Yes, that was all innuendo and I’m not even sorry!

Hentai Heroes

If you’re in the mood for an adult game with an anime feel, Hentai Heroes is the title for you. Not only will you get to meet a busty Bunny Girl with a penchant for thrill-seeking sexy times, but you’ll also soon be introduced to… the Haremverse. Yup, we didn’t just make that up. Seriously.

As the newcomer to this brave new world, you’ll be tasked with building a harem of girls for your personal pleasure. The ultimate goal is to have the best harem brimming with the hottest and most experienced girls out there.

With a really fun storyline that’s told in a visual novel-esque way and with a ton of steamy, hot sex scenes that’ll put a Cheshire cat grin all over your mug, Hentai Heroes will send you to cloud nine and beyond. You’re welcome!

Dreams of Desire

Dreams of Desire puts you in the shoes of a young lad just about to finish high school. While his dad wants him to go and pursue a career in the military, he has no intention of doing so and conveniently, he stumbles upon a book that teaches him about the ways of the mind.

With this newfound power at his disposal, our protagonist gets involved in a number of steamy encounters with over 5000 images, 460 animations and much more.

If this all sounds like you’re kinda sexy jam, then the Dreams of Desire Definitive Edition nets you all 12 episodes, The Lost Memories DLC which includes another three chapters, The Holiday Special DLC, and dozens of extra scenes that weren’t in the original game.