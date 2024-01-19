Codes

Game Store Tycoon Codes (January 2024)

Redeem Game Store Tycoon codes to get free cash and build your game store!

Avatar photo
Promo image for Game Store Tycoon.
Image via IROCZ

I can finally become an owner of a game store, thanks to Game Store Tycoon. It’s fun to decorate the building and buy video games to sell. With Game Store Tycoon codes, my business flourished as I received free cash to upgrade my store and become a better entrepreneur.

All Game Store Tycoon Codes List

Active Game Store Tycoon Codes

  • groupie002 – 5k Cash
  • twitter4 – 5k Cash
  • twitz1 – 5k Cash
  • IROCZ – 5k Cash
  • VIDEO1 – 5k Cash
  • twitz22 – 5k Cash
  • GST2 – 5k Cash
  • FACELESS3 – 5k Cash

Expired Game Store Tycoon Codes

Related: Roblox Pet Tycoon 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Game Store Tycoon

To redeem Game Store Tycoon codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Game Store Tycoon
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Open Game Store Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Type the code into the text box.
  4. Click Enter and get your rewards.

If you want to discover more codes for your other Roblox faves, check out our Custom PC Tycoon Codes and Energy Tycoon Codes articles and claim amazing freebies!

About the author

Avatar photo

Ana Mitic

Ana Mitic is a code writer for GAMURS and an avid fan of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. She has been playing games for the past ten years and is addicted to scaring herself with a good horror game. She is a proud mom of 4 cats and a fluffy dog.

More Stories by Ana Mitic

Comments