Destiny 2: How to Get Insurmountable Skullfort Exotic Titan Helmet

All true Titans love punching things. I don’t make the rules, Shaxx does, and he seems pretty insistent that Destiny 2’s Titans should punch as many things as they can. Insurmountable Skullfort, the Exotic Titan Helmet, will allow Arc Titans to do just that, as well as providing some other benefits that will help you stay alive. Finally, it just looks cool, the most important factor for any Exotic in the game.

The main perk on the Skullfort is Transfusion Matrix. This means that kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration and restore melee energy. This is a huge amount of fun in less challenging content where melee kills are so easy to find, but it falters pretty hard in more difficult content.

How to Get the Insurmountable Skullfort Exotic Titan Helmet in Destiny 2

Image by Twinfinite

Like many Exotics in the game, there are numerous ways you can get your hands on the Insurmountable Skullfort. First, let’s deal with the RNG methods that all boil down to luck.

You can get it through any Exotic Engram that comes your way. Be they earned from the Season Pass, or any other source, they do have a chance of dropping the Skullfort for you.

Xur, the vendor who shows up every Friday, has a chance of selling them to you. Make sure you check where he is and then examine his stock every weekend.

Nightfalls are a potential source of Exotic pieces, but you will need to run the hard difficulties to stand a chance of getting them. You can do Master and Grandmaster difficulty, but if you could do that it is likely you wouldn't need help getting the Insurmountable Skullfort in the first place.

Legend and Master Lost Sectors that you complete on your own can drop you a rotating Exotic piece. Diving in on the day when they are dropping head armor might just get you what you seek, as long as you have no newer Exotics to get, as they will prioritize the new Exotics until you have them all in your collection.

Ranking up Vendors will get you an Exotic Engram each time you reset them, which is great news. Invest time in any activity, and an Insurmountable Skullfort may be waiting for you when you max out and reset your Rank.

Weekly Powerful Gear rewards from the Vanguard, Crucible and Strike playlists currently drop Exotic Engrams.

How to guarantee you get the Insurmountable Skullfort in Destiny 2

Image by Twinfinite

Now there is a way to guarantee you get the Insurmountable Skullfort, but it will cost you. You can visit Rahool, the Cryptarch in the Tower, with an Exotic Engram and get him to focus it for you via the Focused Decoding menu.

When you first interact with him, it will just show you how many Exotic Engrams you have in your inventory. DO NOT click on them. Just exit that smaller menu to get to Rahool’s main menu. Now, select Focused Decoding. You will need the following resources:

1 Exotic Engram

1 Exotic Cipher

30,000 Glimmer

1 Ascendant Shard

If you have all that and are happy to part with it, select the second page of the Focused Decoding menu and then the Insurmountable Skullfort. Please note this is a very high price to pay for this Exotic Helmet. If you are interested in running an Arc Titan, I would actually suggest a solid Heart of Inmost Light build over the Insurmountable Skullfort in the current meta.

About the author

