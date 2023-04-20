Best TAQ-56 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Any competitive Call of Duty fan will be familiar with the TAQ-56 assault rifle; the assault rifle choice of MW2’s pros. It’s similarly devastating in the battle royale sequel, but how best should it be used? Here are the best TAQ-56 loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 Build

In Warzone 2, the TAQ-56 is strongest at medium and longer ranges. Its solid iron sights and damage mean that our recommended build is focusing on improvements to handling, range and recoil control. While its kick is mainly vertical, it can take some practice to master and hit accurate shots.

To that end, we’re opting for the Lockgrip Precision-40 and FSS Combat Grip, both of which stabilize recoil and make it far easier to control. We’re also throwing on the TV Cardinal Stock, which aids strafe speed so you’re a harder target as you lay down your suppressive AR fire.

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Mag: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

The 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel does offer some benefits to kick, but we’re mainly employing it for its range boosts, pushing the TAQ-56 into LMG territory in terms of its profile. The final attachment is the 40 Round Mags, reducing reload frequency and enabling you to take down multiple enemies simnultaneously.

It makes the TAQ-56 a dominant AR, one that probably does need a submachine gun alongside it to cover you at close ranges.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, you don’t need quite as much of an emphasis on range and recoil, with the TAQ’s base profile more than strong enough to carry you through the majority of engagements you’ll experience in multiplayer.

We’re keeping the 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel and TV Cardinal Stock for the aforementioned reasons, but the rest are being swapped out to speed up and lighten the TAQ-56.

Again, its iron sights are good enough to see players through, but the Demo Cleanshot Grip and 5.56 High Velocity ammunition come in to speed it up and decrease the time it takes shots to hit their target.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Finally, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is being swapped out for the Commando Foregrip. It doesn’t aid recoil to the same degree, but it does preserve handling and still aid accuracy. It’s a very strong assault rifle naturally and, with this loadout, it’s perfectly suited to Ranked Play or just pub-stomping.

There you have it! Those are the current best loadouts for the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out the Season 3 update and keep it tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest on CoD as the meta shifts.

