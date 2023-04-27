The Top 5 Best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

As they were in the first Warzone, sniper rifles are crucial to getting the best of enemies at long-ranges. Their unmatched damage and accuracy can tear through enemy armor, with Season 3 changes strengthening the class further. Here are the five best sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, ranked.

The Season 3 update made widespread changes to Warzone 2’s weapon classes, including the (re)introduction of one-hit sniper rifles if they’re bolt-action and have incendiary ammunition equipped.

Other than that, there haven’t been specific changes to sniper rifles. As a result, the only major change to this list in Season 3 is to the Signal 50, which falls considerably. When snipers couldn’t one-hit, its fire-rate made it comfortably the best sniper in the game. Now others can, it’s much less viable overall and begins our list in fifth place.

5) Signal 50

The Signal 50, as previously mentioned, is far less viable after the Season 3 update. It still boasts strong damage, especially for a semi-automatic weapon, but its inability to one-hit drops it down this list significantly.

Our recommended build seeks to balance recoil, bullet velocity and range, ensuring your Signal 50 does as much damage as possible and makes hitting consecutive shots as easy as possible:

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: FSS Echo Stock

4) Victus XMR

Most similar to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR is lower-ranked because it’s slower and clunkier. Its ADS leaves a lot to be desired, but if you’re playing slow and have an established position, it can certainly be an ideal sniper to keep rushing enemies at bay. The below loadout maximizes the weapon’s damage and ensures a headshot can one-hit kill:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Grip: Bruen G305

Bruen G305 Stock: XRX Rise 50

XRX Rise 50 Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

3) SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is another all-rounder, but higher damage makes it a lot more consistent than the LA-B 330. Pair that with strong handling, mobility and quicker ADS, and it’s a formidable sniper rifle in Warzone 2 right now. Our recommended build maintains its power without compromising on the speed that pushes it up to second place:

Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Magazine: 8 Round Mag

2) MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle but it’s re-established itself as a top-two sniper in Warzone 2 with Season 3’s changes. The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire and sluggish handling with significant power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range using this loadout, even if recoil and ADS remain middling:

Barrel: 22” OMX 456

22” OMX 456 Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip

CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip Stock: FSS MERC Stock

FSS MERC Stock Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

1) FJX Imperium

Only introduced in Season 3, the Intervention flies up to first place in terms of Warzone 2 viability. It’s most comparable to the SP-X 80, boasting strong stats in every department and the power to one-hit kill when incendiary ammunition is chosen.

It’s also faster and more forgiving than other sniper rifles, ensuring missed shots don’t punish players all that much and they’re able to quickly re-aim and take out enemies still standing. The best FJX Imperium build improves aim walking speed and damage, without ruining the classic weapon’s handling and mobility:

Stock: FJX Lux-7

FJX Lux-7 Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Magazine: 7 Round Mag

7 Round Mag Ammunition: .408 Incendiary

.408 Incendiary Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 3. You will most likely need to pair your sniper of choice with one of the game’s best SMGs or best ARs.

