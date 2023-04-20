Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

With Warzone 2’s Season 3 update in the books, the battle royale’s meta is figuring itself out. Nerfed weapons like the ISO Hemlock are falling in popularity while others that were buffed continue to rise. As one that’s flown up the rankings in Season 3, this is the best Kastov 762 loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 Build

The Kastov 762 is essentially the AK47 of old, boasting high damage and strong range. These characteristics are balanced out by the presence of some kick and slower handling, both of which can be minimized by the right attachments.

We’re starting with the Aim OP-V4 optic, which is the best for middling to long range weapons. We’re adding in the VX Pineapple underbarrel, KAS-10 584mm Barrel and ZLR Talon 5 muzzle, all of which minimize recoil and make hitting accurate and reliable shots all the easier, regardless of range.

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Mag: 40 Round Mag

The final attachment – but undoubtedly one of the most crucial – is the 40 Round Mag. 30 rounds simply aren’t enough to get through enemy armor and HP, especially in team based modes like Trios or Quads. An extra ten shots helps no end and makes reloading the Kastov 762 a less frequent event.

It’s an incredibly strong all-round build, designed to dominate medium and long distance gunfights. You may need a strong SMG to cover you at close-ranges but, right now, there’s probably not a better AR in the whole BR.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best AK47 Class in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov 762 can be transformed into a dominant AR akin to the best AK47s of CoD history. In the annual installment, you need not focus on recoil control and range to the same extent, with the Kastov 762’s default profile more than capable of holding its own in multiplayer.

The Kastov-Rama stock boosts Aim Walking Speed alongside sprint speed, making the Kastov much quicker and suited to respawn matches. The True-Tac Grip and 342mm Sakin KL barrel massively improve ADS time, ensuring you can get your sights up and ready for battle quick enough to compete with almost any enemy.

Stock : Kastov-Rama

: Kastov-Rama Barrel : 342mm Sakin KL

: 342mm Sakin KL Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition means your bullets will hit their targets far faster, with the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel stabilizing shots. It’s fair quicker and balanced than the Warzone 2 loadout, suited to the chaotic environment Modern Warfare 2 matches bring about.

That’s all there is to know about the best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It’s an incredibly powerful AR, doing the AK47 of old proud even if it no longer shares the same name. If you’re not fancying the Kastov for whatever reason, the STB 556 stands out as a powerful alternative.

