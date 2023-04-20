Best Kastov-74u Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
The Kastov-74u is an AR-SMG hybrid to be reckoned with.
The Kastov-74u remains a massively popular weapon in Warzone 2 and MW2, with its AR-SMG hybrid profile making it an exemplary sniper support option. It continues to rise in popularity off the back of the Season 3 update, so here are the best Kastov-74u loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Best Warzone 2 Kastov-74u Build
While the Kastov-74u itself was not buffed in the Season 3 weapon tweaks, a series of LMGs and ARs received nerfs. Resultantly, it’s become relatively stronger and emerged as a powerful mid-range weapon in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.
Our recommended build is designed to maximize the Kastov’s performance at medium ranges without compromising it up close. Its excellent iron sights mean you don’t need an optic, while the 45 Round Mag is essential to reducing reloads and keeping you in the action for longer.
Elsewhere, the Broadside FCT Stock and True-Tac Grip massively improve mobility, ADS speed and sprint speed.
- Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider
- Stock: Broadside FCT
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Underbarrel: Schlager Tango
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
To balance recoil we’re opting for the Schlager Tango underbarrel and the VLK Koloss Flash Hider, ensuring hitting shots is as easy as possible without incurring the handling and mobility penalties some other attachments bring.
It’s as stable and strong as the Kastov-74u can get, optimized for medium ranges but strong enough to compete at longer ones and quick enough to manage at close ones.
Best Loadout in MW2
In MW2, you won’t need the same focus on balancing recoil and accuracy at longer-ranges. Instead, you’ll want to improve handling, ADS and mobility, where the Kastov-74u will reward you and drop opponents with an incredibly short time to kill (TTK).
As a result, we’re removing the heavier attachments like extended mags, opting instead for the BR209 barrel and 5.45 High Velocity ammo. This’ll speed your Kastov up and minimize the amount of time your bullets need to hit their target.
- Barrel: BR209 Barrel
- Stock: Spetsnaz S10 Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Ammo: 5.45 High Velocity
- Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip
We’re also swapping the underbarrel and stock out; opting for slightly different picks in each area. You’ll want the Spetsnaz S10 Stock alongside the aforementioned True-Tac Grip to improve ADS and handling generally. Finally, the FTAC Ripper 56 grip stabilizes shots and reduces aiming sway.
It’s quicker and lighter than the WZ2 loadout, perfectly suited for the respawn multiplayer environment that MW2 offers.
With these best Kastov-74u loadouts for Warzone 2 and MW2, you’ll be more than covered for the scenarios the current Call of Duty iterations can throw at you. Be sure to stay with us on Twinfinite as Season 3 develops and Season 3 Reloaded nears.
