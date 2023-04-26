Best Decks for the Sandbar Featured Location in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

One thing that Marvel Snap has to be praised for is its endless creativity when it comes to adding new content. Besides the addition of cards every week, they also release new locations that change the game by making players have to work around them if they want to stay on track to hitting Infinite. This can also be problematic though, since many players have complained about the number of limiting locations. Inspired by an island located close to Madripoor in Marvel comics, The Sandbar is the game’s latest featured location, and cards that have any ability at all aren’t able to be played there. So grab your rocks and squirrels and check out the best decks to play with the Sandbar in Marvel Snap.

Patriot

Wasp

Misty Knight

Mister Sinister

Shocker

Mystique

Patriot

Brood

Debrii

Cyclops

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Ultron

Let’s start with the deck that makes the most sense for the Sandbar location: Patriot. What I like the most about this Patriot deck is that it offers so many possibilities. You can either save Patriot and Mystique for the last turn or drop them earlier followed by Onslaught or Ultron on turn 6. Playing Mystique in a different location from Patriot can help in case they pull Enchantress to counter him — Mystique will continue to copy his power but only if you play before your opponent. Debrii is a great addition to this deck to counter Galactus, which has been dominating the meta, but to do so you have to play her in a location where they already have a card, sending rocks to the two others — Galactus’ ability won’t activate if they have cards at that location. Oh, and don’t forget to never use Wasp before turn 6!

Tiger Doom

Sunspot

Iceman

Psylocke

Mystique

Mister Fantastic

Wave

Wong

Shang-Chi

White Tiger

Klaw

Doctor Doom

Odin

This deck is a massive throwback to when I first started playing Marvel Snap and I’d bet everything on a White Tiger + Odin combo. Believe me when I say this duo can still pull great plays, now joined by Doctor Doom. Psylocke on turn 2 will give you a great advantage by letting you play Wong next. For turn 4 you have two options: Mystique, to boost Wong, or Wave to bring out Doctor Doom on turn 5. If you stick to Mystique, White Tiger goes wild on turn 5 sending four 7-cost tigers to the other locations. In case you don’t have Odin for turn 6, Klaw can be a surprise, because no one really expects to see him on the board these days.

Super Skrull

Sunspot

Patriot

Lockjaw

Wave

Jubilee

Super Skrull

Iron Man

Abomination

Doctor Doom

Onslaught

She-Hulk

Hulk

Super Skrull has been taking over the game since his card dropped to Series 3 earlier this month and he is the star in this deck that is particularly my favorite. Sunspot and She-Hulk make the perfect combination if you don’t pull any 3-cost cards in time. Prioritize using Lockjaw followed by Wave. Through Wave, you’ll be able to play either Doctor Doom or Hulk early on. Don’t forget that playing a card on Lockjaw again can bring Wave back, which will likely disrupt your opponent on turn 6 by making them play only one card. With a new location that benefits from no-ability cards, it’s likely everyone is going to be running ongoing decks. We can use Super Skrull on turn 6 to take advantage of our opponents’ Patriot/Mystique combo, or their Iron Man, or everything at the same time! Not to mention he is the strongest counter to the deadly Galactus + Knull play as well.

Those are all of the best decks to win over the Sandbar location in Marvel Snap. For more tips and tricks, like the best decks to play with Stegron and more, make sure to check out the related posts below.

