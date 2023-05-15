Anime Blade Universe Codes
Previously known as Kill To Save Anime Girl Simulator, Anime Boys Developers’ latest manga-inspired Roblox action title is proving popular right now. Featuring iconic anime fighters like Goku, Deku and Naruto, Anime Blade Universe (Simulator) is a brawler RPG bursting at the seams with monsters, gems, coins, and XP. If you want to get an edge over the competition, you’re probably wondering what all the Anime Blade Universe codes are. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s do it!
All Working Anime Blade Universe Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now in the game:
- animeblade – 25,000 Gems
- demon – 3,000 Gems
- titan – 10,000 Gems
- pvp – 6,000 Gems
- jojo – 2,000 Gems
- KTSAG – 5,000 Gems
All Expired Codes
At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Much like most Roblox games, redeeming codes is super easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- Launch Anime Blade Universe on Roblox.
- Tap on the ‘Codes’ button at the top of the screen.
- In the text box, type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above. Make sure it’s 100 percent correct, as any errors will result in a failed code.
- Tap ‘Redeem’ and the free items will be added to your Roblox account. Enjoy!
And, just like that, we conclude our guide on all the Anime Blade Universe codes in Roblox. For more, here are the latest codes for Anime Adventures. Otherwise, feel free to explore our related coverage down below before you go.
