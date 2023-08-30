All Street Fighter Duel Codes (August 2023)

Updated August 30, 2023
If you can’t get enough of Street Fighter and dove head first into Street Fighter Duel, you’ll find that it’s quite a different experience. You won’t be stringing combos together, but rather leading a team of fighters from the Street Fighter universe. To make the challenge easier, we’ve gathered all Street Fighter Duel codes for you to use at your leisure.
All Available Street Fighter Duel Codes for Crunchyroll Version
The following Street Fighter Duel codes are unique to the version downloaded from Crunchyroll:
- HappyHalfAnni: Redeem for 500 Gems (New)
- GuyDay: Redeem for 200 Gems (New)
- Evo2023: Redeem for 500 Gems and Dan (New)
- EVO23live: Redeem for 500 Gems (New)
- RufusDay: Redeem for 200 Gems
- RyuDay: Redeem for 200 Gems
- THawkDay: Redeem for 200 Gems
- 4THOFJULY: Redeem for 300 Gems
- SFDiscord20K: Redeem for 1000 Gems and 20 A Grade Fragments
- STPatrick: Redeem for Gems
- MonHunSFD: Redeem for 500 Gems
- Time2FRYYY: Redeem for 300 Gems
- SFDTweets: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems
- SFDiscord: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems
- AnimeAwards2023: Redeem this code to collect 500 Gems
- SFDLaunch: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems
All Working Street Fighter Duel Codes for A Plus Japan Version
If you downloaded Street Fighter Duel from A Plus Japan, you’ll be using these codes:
- SFDiscord: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems
- SFDTop1: Redeem this code to collect 800 Gems
- SFDPTtrouble0305: Redeem this code to collect 100 Gems
All Expired Street Fighter Duel Codes
At this time, these Street Fighter Duel codes are no longer in use:
- BG74JLYP
- DGW4S7AN
- EGJ351MM
- XMAS2021
- SFD1987
- SFD6667
How to Redeem Codes in Street Fighter Duel
In order to collect the free rewards from codes in Street Fighter Duel, you need to redeem them in-game. So, fire up the app and follow along with these steps:
- Tap on your player icon in the top-left corner.
- Select the Basic Info tab.
- Tap the “Exchange Code” button along the bottom and type in one of the working codes.
And that does it for all Street Fighter Duel codes, as well as how to redeem them! You'll want to use the codes as soon as possible as they do not last very long.