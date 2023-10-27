All Phasmophobia 2023 Halloween Pumpkin Locations

Although Phasmophobia already showcases many frightening features, the latest event has increased the thrill even further, just in time for the spooky season. We’re here to help you through this celebration by showing you all the pumpkin locations for Phasmophobia’s 2023 Halloween event.

Where to Find All Pumpkins in Phasmophobia 2023 Halloween Event

Players can find a total of nine pumpkins scattered around the various maps of Phasmopobia, which will be marked with a jack-o’-lantern icon on the corresponding contract. All areas will be available to the player, no matter what level they are, allowing you to craft a unique recipe at the Maple Lodge Campsite.

You must pick up a note inside each pumpkin, and then you can simply exit the game session without having to leave through the vehicle (unless you are playing with a friend.)

6 Tanglewood Drive Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Starting from the first location, you can make your way inside the house using the key in the car. Then, players can immediately turn right once inside to enter a dining room, where a pumpkin will be underneath a blue bench.

42 Edgefield Road Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

When inside the house at 42 Edgefield Road, you can go upstairs and take two lefts to reach one of the rooms at the end of the hall. On the right side of the bed, players can grab the note from the pumpkin inside a trash can.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

10 Ridgeview Court Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Take a left at the house’s entrance (past the dining table) to discover the doorway to the basement across a table with a lamp. You’ll need to take another left while down there, and you should see a pumpkin resting on one of the shelves.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Grafton Farmhouse Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The following location doesn’t require you to enter the house, as it can be found in a pumpkin patch at the back of the home. You can go to the right side of the structure to immediately discover this point of interest on the ground.

13 Willow Street Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to get the next pumpkin in a pinch by simply stepping out of the vehicle and taking a left to spot it on the ground near the bushes to the house entrance (by the mailbox.)

Bleasdale Farmhouse Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

After you enter the house, you can take a right at the entrance to go up the stairs. Continue forward, and you’ll see another set of stairs after you take a left in the hallway. Players will now be in the attic, and they can take a right turn to acquire the note from the pumpkin on the ground near some boxes.

Prison Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Take a left turn at the starting point to go inside the building straight ahead at the Northeast Entrance. Continue heading forward and open the doorway at the end of the room. From there, you can open the jail cell doorway and take a left to get to the Central Control Unit.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The pumpkin will be on a table at the top-left corner of the room.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Camp Woodwind Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Camp Woodwind is another accessible location where the pumpkin can be found directly in front of the vehicle. All you need to do is open the wooden gates and take a slight left to get the note on the ground.

Maple Lodge Campsite Pumpkin Location

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The last pumpkin will be beside the cauldron needed for Phasmophobia’s exclusive recipe, just beyond the wooden gates of the entrance.

With all the notes combined, you can utilize them at the Maple Lodge Campsite, rewarding you with a Halloween Trophy and ID card. We’ll be sure to update this guide to help you with this particular journey, using all the resources found around the campsite.

That covers everything you need to know about all the pumpkin locations for Phasmophobia's Halloween 2023 event.