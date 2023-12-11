All Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

Updated: December 11, 2023 Searched for more codes!

If you’re a fan of a big ol’ flying lizards, then Dragon Adventures in Roblox could be the perfect game for you. Not only do you get to raise your own dragons, but you’ll also get to build your own base, discover a variety of different species of dragons, soar above the clouds, grow crops, and defeat enemies — there’s so much to do! If you’ve arrived here, however, you’re likely on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox? Luckily, we’ve got your back as we’re going to reveal them all to you down below. Let’s go!

All Working Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox

These are all the active codes in Dragon Adventures to net you some freebies in-game:

AESUBREALM – Sub Realm Preset Potion

– Sub Realm Preset Potion JUSTYBLOX – JustyBlox Preset Potion

– JustyBlox Preset Potion SHAMEWING – Shamewing Preset Potion

– Shamewing Preset Potion FLUFFY – FluffyTSG Preset Potion

– FluffyTSG Preset Potion GALIFRAN – Galifran Preset Potion

All Expired Dragon Adventures Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the expired codes in Dragon Adventures that no longer work:

SUNSHINE – Color Shuffle potion

– Color Shuffle potion DRAGONSCALE – Dragonscale Bandages

– Dragonscale Bandages SUMMERTIME – Free Grapes

– Free Grapes FALL – Free Amber

– Free Amber HALLOWEEN – Pumpkin Seeds

– Pumpkin Seeds MILLION – 3 Color Shuffle Potions

– 3 Color Shuffle Potions MONEY – 3 Color Shuffle Potions

– 3 Color Shuffle Potions MAPLE – Color Shuffle Potion

– Color Shuffle Potion HEARTS – Dragon Revival Hearts

– Dragon Revival Hearts HEALTH – Healing Potions

– Healing Potions YUMMY – Strawberries

– Strawberries MAGIC – Free Fairy Jars

– Free Fairy Jars SWEET – Free honeycombs

– Free honeycombs STRIPES – Free Material Shuffle potion

– Free Material Shuffle potion SUMMER – Free Dragon Breath healing potions

– Free Dragon Breath healing potions GLOWING – Free Glowing Mushrooms

– Free Glowing Mushrooms BERRIES – Free Juniper Berries

– Free Juniper Berries RAINBOW – Free Material Shuffle Potion

– Free Material Shuffle Potion FANTASY – Free Fairy Jars

– Free Fairy Jars PEACHY – Free Peach Seeds

– Free Peach Seeds REVIVE – Free Revival Hearts

– Free Revival Hearts PHOENIX – Free Color Shuffle Potion

– Free Color Shuffle Potion FLUFFY – FluffyTSG Preset Potion

– FluffyTSG Preset Potion toxicworld – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins Wasp – 10 Toxic Waste

– 10 Toxic Waste happybdayery – Free Reward

– Free Reward DAValentines – 1 Free Heart Preset Potion

– 1 Free Heart Preset Potion HappyValentines – 75 Heart Treats

– 75 Heart Treats Val2020 – 500 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Adventures in Roblox

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Dragon Adventures is as simple as 1-2-3. Simply follow these steps:

First, launch Dragon Adventures on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Then, tap on the ‘Gift Codes’ icon.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes exactly as it appears above.

Hit ‘Redeem!’ and your new freebies will be yours.

