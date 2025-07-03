New Seas Codes (July 2025) (CC)

Raise your anchor and sail through New Seas codes to find that One Piece already!

Can Roblox ever get tired of One Piece? Like all things, it’s possible but, apparently, not very likely. That’s why you ended up in this New Seas codes article, isn’t it? Well, choose whether you want to be a Pirate or a Bounty Hunter and let’s get this (all too familiar) adventure started!

All New Seas Codes List

Active New Seas Codes

There are currently no active New Seas codes.

Expired New Seas Codes

There are currently no expired New Seas codes.

How to Redeem New Seas Codes

At the moment, New Seas doesn’t have any codes or a redemption mechanic. However, the talk on the game’s official Discord server, [CC] New Seas | Hub, is that codes will be launched once the game reaches a certain point of engagement. So stay tuned as we wait for that milestone!

