Murderthon Codes (June 2025) [UPD]

Updated: June 20, 2025
We found new codes!
Recommended Videos
Do you want to survive the night or prevent everyone else from lasting until sunrise? Here are some Murderthon codes to help you achieve whichever option you choose. The codes in question will give you Shards—the primary currency in the game. Because survival doesn’t come for free!
All Murderthon Codes List
Active Murderthon Codes
- FROST: 250 Shards
- DIVIDE: 250 Shards
- 200KVISITS: 1k Shards
Expired Murderthon Codes
- There are currently no expired codes for Murderthon.
Related: 99 Nights in the Forest Codes
How to Redeem Murderthon Codes
Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from Murderthon codes:
- Launch Murderthon on Roblox.
- In the main lobby, click on the Codes button (bottom row, second one from the left).
- Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim your reward.
For more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, check out our Roblox codes section!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jun 20, 2025 05:54 am