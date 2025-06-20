Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Murderthon featured artwork
Image via Chilly Creations
Category:
Codes

Murderthon Codes (June 2025) [UPD]

It's a marathon of your life! Are you going to come on top? You just might with Murderthon codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 20, 2025 05:54 am

Updated: June 20, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you want to survive the night or prevent everyone else from lasting until sunrise? Here are some Murderthon codes to help you achieve whichever option you choose. The codes in question will give you Shards—the primary currency in the game. Because survival doesn’t come for free!

All Murderthon Codes List

Active Murderthon Codes

  • FROST: 250 Shards
  • DIVIDE: 250 Shards
  • 200KVISITS: 1k Shards

Expired Murderthon Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes for Murderthon.

Related: 99 Nights in the Forest Codes

How to Redeem Murderthon Codes

Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from Murderthon codes:

How to redeem Murderthon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Murderthon on Roblox.
  2. In the main lobby, click on the Codes button (bottom row, second one from the left).
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox experiences, check out our Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author