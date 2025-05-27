Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes (May 2025) 

Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes are here to help you avoid being the Krillin of the group. I don't care that he pulled Android 18.

Updated May 27, 2025: Added new codes!

I’ll be brave and say this. I like Kaio-ken more than Super Saiyan! There, I said it! It’s more cool, you can be anyone with ki and use it, you don’t have to be of a specific species. It’s awesome! And if you want to unlock it, you should use Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes.

All Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes List

Active Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes

MiniUpd2: 500k Zeni and 5 Rerolls

500k Zeni and 5 Rerolls FIXINGBUGS: 3M Zeni and Double EXP

3M Zeni and Double EXP ULTRAEGO: 2.5M Zeni

Expired Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes

MiniUpd

UPDATE12FINALLY

18kLikesXD

VenonSabioThxFor4K

SorryForTheDelay!

14kLikesWow!

13kLikesCode!

GIVESUGGESTIONS!

SORRYFORDELAYOF11K

OMGITS10K

8800LikesTy!

SubscribeToVenonSabio!

How to Redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard. Press the Settings button. Press the Codes button. Enter the code in the Insert Code Here text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

