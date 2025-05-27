Forgot password
Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Official Image
Image via @Venom_Sabio
Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes (May 2025) 

Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes are here to help you avoid being the Krillin of the group. I don't care that he pulled Android 18.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 27, 2025 08:28 am

Updated May 27, 2025: Added new codes!

I’ll be brave and say this. I like Kaio-ken more than Super Saiyan! There, I said it! It’s more cool, you can be anyone with ki and use it, you don’t have to be of a specific species. It’s awesome! And if you want to unlock it, you should use Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes.

All Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes List

Active Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes 

  • MiniUpd2: 500k Zeni and 5 Rerolls
  • FIXINGBUGS: 3M Zeni and Double EXP
  • ULTRAEGO: 2.5M Zeni

Expired Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes

  • MiniUpd
  • UPDATE12FINALLY
  • 18kLikesXD
  • VenonSabioThxFor4K
  • SorryForTheDelay!
  • 14kLikesWow!
  • 13kLikesCode!
  • GIVESUGGESTIONS!
  • SORRYFORDELAYOF11K
  • OMGITS10K
  • 8800LikesTy!
  • SubscribeToVenonSabio!

How to Redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard.
  3. Press the Settings button.
  4. Press the Codes button.
  5. Enter the code in the Insert Code Here text box.
  6. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

