Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 27, 2025: Added new codes!
I’ll be brave and say this. I like Kaio-ken more than Super Saiyan! There, I said it! It’s more cool, you can be anyone with ki and use it, you don’t have to be of a specific species. It’s awesome! And if you want to unlock it, you should use Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes.
All Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes List
Active Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes
- MiniUpd2: 500k Zeni and 5 Rerolls
- FIXINGBUGS: 3M Zeni and Double EXP
- ULTRAEGO: 2.5M Zeni
Expired Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes
- MiniUpd
- UPDATE12FINALLY
- 18kLikesXD
- VenonSabioThxFor4K
- SorryForTheDelay!
- 14kLikesWow!
- 13kLikesCode!
- GIVESUGGESTIONS!
- SORRYFORDELAYOF11K
- OMGITS10K
- 8800LikesTy!
- SubscribeToVenonSabio!
How to Redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Dragon Ball: Legendary Forces on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard.
- Press the Settings button.
- Press the Codes button.
- Enter the code in the Insert Code Here text box.
- Hit Enter and receive your goodies.
Published: May 27, 2025 08:28 am