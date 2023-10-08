Can You Share the MW3 Beta Across Accounts? Answered

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta is in full swing for PlayStation players, and the rest of us on Xbox and PC will have our turn soon. Everyone is excited to drop into MW3 and experience the full changes Activision has designed for players.

Call of Duty Next gave the world a full rundown of what to expect in Modern Warfare 3, with reveals of the multiplayer, maps, Warzone, and the upcoming Zombies. Now that players are knee-deep in leveling up and finding the best weapons, some may also want to know the restrictions of their Beta access. So, here we answer whether or not you can share MW3 beta access across accounts.

Can You Share the MW3 Beta Across Accounts?

Image Source: Activision

Very simply, the answer is no. The MW3 Beta early access is linked specifically to your individual player account and is not affected by console-sharing settings or any other method. The only way to access the Beta with multiple accounts is during the open beta that is available to all. This isn’t all too surprising, given that this has been the case with the previous Call of Duty betas.

Despite the disappointment, we will all have our chance to jump into MW3 Beta for free on October 14 and experience Activision’s next installment in the franchise. For all the upcoming Call of Duty content, be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we move closer to Modern Warfare 3’s full release.