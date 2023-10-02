Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

With each new Season, Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 go through a META shift as some guns are buffed, others are nerfed, and new mechanics are added. But recently, an unlikely hero has emerged from the most these changes: the Lockwood 300, one of the most unassuming guns ever since Warzone’s inception which has largely gone unused. Since Activision has decided to give this weapon some love, we’re here to break down the best Lockwood 300 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Warzone 2

Activision has added one single attachment to Warzone 2 Season 6, and it has catapulted this weapon to stardom. Players have since fallen in love with the Lockwood 300 thanks to its devastating damage, SMG-like handling, and rage-inducing one-shot-downs in close quarters combat.

The attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Sakin D8 107 Aim down sight speed -1.04oz Bullet velocity +1.00in

: Sakin D8 107 Barrel : Matuzek 812 Barrel Aim walking speed -0.23lb Damage range +0.17in

: Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser : Schlager ULO-66 Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.17oz Hip fire accuracy -16.45ft

: Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action : Maelstrom Dual Trigger Aim down sight speed -0.18oz Sprint to fire speed -0.10in Note : This is disabled in Ranked!

: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

The damage output of this weapon is monstrous. At close range, the Lockwood 300 is capable of downing the enemy with one single pull of the trigger. Plus, Warzone’s slippery META helps to cover up its only weakness.

The Maelstrom Dual Trigger allows the Lockwood to fire both of its barrels at the same time for massive damage too, but the drawback is that you must reload after pulling the trigger. To ensure you hit the mark with as many shots as possible, we added the Schlager ULO-66 Laser and Sakin D8 107 Muzzle to increase accuracy and range while providing a small nudge toward handling. The Matuzek 812 Barrel and Heist Stock Mod round out the accuracy with incredible handling that rivals SMGs.

Best Lockwood 300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

MW2’s decreased health pool compared to Warzone and the general mobility META means that the Lockwood 300 can thrive in this environment. However, there are some changes we must make to our Warzone loadout.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Barrel : Matuzek 812 Barrel Aim walking speed -0.32lb Damage range +0.25in

: Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser : VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to fire speed -0.29oz Aim down sight speed -34.55ft

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action : Maelstrom Dual Trigger Aim down sight speed -0.18oz Sprint to fire speed -0.10in

: Maelstrom Dual Trigger Ammunition : 12 Gauge Slug Damage range +0.47g Bullet velocity +6.68gr

: 12 Gauge Slug

The major changes are the VLK LZR 7MW and the 12 Gauge Slug ammunition. The slugs turn this shotgun into a mid-range rifle with devastating damage and incredible accuracy. The VLK laser just cements the mobility for this weapon, allowing you to outdraw your opponents in those clutch moments.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Lockwood 300 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. We will, of course, be updating this page as the meta shifts and weapons rise and fall, so check back soon!