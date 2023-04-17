XDefiant Echo 02 Error Code Explained: What It Means & How to Fix

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has recently opened a closed beta test for XDefiant, but unfortunately, the free-to-play FPS title is already plagued by issues. Some players may have encountered the dreaded Echo 02 error code when booting up the game. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because this guide will tell you what exactly the Echo 02 error code means in XDefiant and how you can fix it.

What Echo 02 Error Code Means in XDefiant

The Echo 02 error code is a warning that you will receive when you cannot access XDefiant servers. Usually, this can happen when there is a server connectivity issue or if maintenance is currently underway.

According to Ubisoft executive producer Mark Rubin, server overload is the main reason behind the Echo codes in XDefiant. There are also alternative codes named Echo 04 and Echo 06, and all of them are related to the same issue.

How to Fix Echo 02 Error Code in XDefiant

Thankfully, Ubisoft is quick to notice and deal with this problem. The official XDefiant Twitter account has put out a tweet that the company has fixed the server, and it should take care of the Echo and Foxtrot errors. The developer suggests that players should restart their computers to allow the patch to take effect.

However, if you are still having some issues, here are alternative methods that you may try:

Reset Internet Connection

Although it may seem obvious, sometimes the problem could be on your side. Not only will this restart your connection to the XDefiant server, but it’ll also ensure that your device is actually connected to the internet.

Clear DNS Cache

Here are the steps you need to take to clear your DNS cache:

Open the Command Prompt by searching “Command Prompt” or “cmd” in the search bar.

Select “Run as administrator.”

Type “ipconfig /flushdns” and press Enter.

Launch XDefiant.

Log Out and Log In

You can also try logging out and logging in from your account. This method may be able to reset your account’s connection to the server and let you finally access the game. You can even restart the Ubisoft launcher by closing the application and opening it again.

Check Server

You can head over to the official XDefiant Twitter page or the Ubisoft website to ensure the server is not down or under maintenance. If there is an issue on the developer’s side, then you can only patiently wait for them to fix it.

That is everything you need to know about the Echo 02 error code in XDefiant and how you can fix it. Before heading out to play the beta test, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles about the game below.

