Why Did Resident Evil 4 Remake Add Microtransactions? Explained

Alongside the addition of Mercenaries mode to the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom threw something else into the game. While this might rub some players wrong, it’s not the biggest surprise. Previous Resident Evil titles have implemented something similar, but not quite the same. Here’s our full explanation of why microtransactions were added to Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Why Were Microtransactions Added to Resident Evil 4 Remake?

As far as their appearance in the store, it was only a matter of time. As said, Capcom has added some sort of microtransactions to all recent Resident Evil games, going back to Resident Evil 7. In this case, it was not so much of a ‘why’ but rather a ‘when’ for it eventually taking place.

The microtransactions added for Resident Evil 4 Remake give players an instant unlock for a weapon’s exclusive upgrade. If you’ve used Spinels in the game to unlock one of the Merchant’s tickets, it’s the same thing.

These items feel a little more egregious due to their sheer number. Buying every one of these items grants 22 total tickets (one for each weapon) for a little over $60 with tax. While the item descriptions aren’t exact, it seems these will carry over between playthroughs.

Previous games, such as Resident Evil Village, offer a simple bundle to unlock everything in the Extra Content Shop for one set price.

The only difference, in this case, is that Capcom saw something that they could split into several different purchases. This may speak to someone out there who wants to free up some of the upgrade hassles.

This is everything you need to know regarding why microtransactions were added to Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more of our Resident Evil guides and content, take a look at the links below.

