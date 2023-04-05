Who Voices Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s newest upcoming character uplifted the fanbase across the last forty-eight hours, with players worldwide getting excited and showing their appreciation and admiration for his visual appeal and charm. The brand new Thai Hero, Lifeweaver, carries a positive persona full of sincere and nurturing voice lines and a tone that perfectly completes his character. If you’re wondering about the talent behind this voice, we’ve got all the information you’re seeking. Here’s everything you need to know about who voices Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2.

Who Is Lifeweaver’s Voice Actor in Overwatch 2? Explained

Lifeweaver’s voice actor for Overwatch 2 is Phuwin Tangsakyuen, a young Thai actor aged just 19 years old. Phuwin is most well-known for his work in the Boy’s Love genre, with stories revolving around relationships and romances between two male characters. Fans of Overwatch have shown their appreciation that the choice of Lifeweaver’s voice actor has gone to someone open and friendly to LGBTQ+ relationships. These comments can primarily be found on the post made by popular Overwatch leaks and news channel OWCavalry:

The main reason for the heavy fan appreciation towards the LGBTQ+-involved approach is the rumors regarding Lifeweaver’s lore and background that suggest he may identify as pansexual. At the same time, many fans have already started labeling him ‘the Bisexual icon of Overwatch’ due to his undeniably good looks and infectious charm. No matter where Lifeweaver fits in or if he opts to use a label, the community welcomes him with open arms and appreciates the diversity and representation he brings to the Hero Roster.

The remaining responses also show appreciation for Phuwin doing a phenomenal job bringing the new, floral-themed Hero to life with his voice acting skills and succeeding with this task at only nineteen years old. The comments section is flooded with messages welcoming him to the Overwatch community and complimenting his portrayal of the Support Hero, which has already managed to steal the hearts of thousands of gamers.

That’s everything you need to know about who voices Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics regarding the latest heroes, maps, and upcoming Overwatch content, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for yourself.

