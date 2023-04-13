Activision

Warzone 2’s third season dropped on April 12, bringing a new vehicle in the form of Heavy Choppers among tonnes of weapon adjustments and other new content. Naturally, DMZ players are delving into the new content their favored mode received – including Heavy Choppers. Here are the best locations to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in Warzone 2 DMZ, ensuring you can fuel up for those private exfils.

Warzone 2 DMZ Heavy Chopper Fuel Locations

The sequel battle royale introduced the concept of fuel to all vehicles in Al Mazrah. If you’re hopping onto a Quad Bike or into an armored Truck, you better make sure it’s got a full tank or you’ve got a Gas Canister to fill it up as required.

Heavy Choppers can’t run off the same standard fuel though, meaning you need to find the specific vehicle’s fuel elsewhere. They also spawn in with no fuel.

Right now, there are two locations that offer lots of Heavy Chopper Fuel – so land at either to maximize your chances of a successful Heavy Chopper exfil. They are:

Al Malik Airport

Al Mazrah Cargo Train

They’re marked on the map below but note that the train does travel all around Al Mazrah, so chances are it won’t be where it is on the map below. Regardless, look for the train’s moving icon and drop ahead of where it will be to land on it first time.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Both offer plenty of Heavy Chopper Fuel but be warned – the trains tends to attract a lot of players because of its high tier loot, while the Airport can be full of AI and real players, so both can cause issues if you’re caught off guard.

That’s all there is to know about where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in Warzone 2 DMZ after the Season 3 update. Be sure to check out our other DMZ guides, including on Item Combination Recipes, Plate Carrier Types and Secure & Scavenger Backpacks.

Related Posts