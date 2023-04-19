Image Source: Guerrilla Games

With the release of Horizon Forbidden West’s new DLC ‘Burning Shores’, there is of course a wide array of new areas to explore and plenty of new items to collect. Among them is a very important new crafting resource called Brimshine, which is used to both purchase and upgrade many of the DLC’s new Legendary outfits and weapons. To keep yourself at the top of the food chain and enhance your experience in the Burning Shores of former southern California, you’ll need all of these pretty yellow crystals that you can get your hands on. Here is our guide for where to find Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

What Is Brimshine and Where to Find It

Image Source: Guerilla Games via Twinfinite

Brimshine is a resource that occurs naturally throughout many of the new areas of Burning Shores, and is actually quite similar to Greenshine, a common find in the main game. This time it comes in the form of large yellow crystals instead of green ones, and can be easily located by either its bright yellow glow or with Aloy’s Focus Scan. It’s also often found in quest-related areas, making multi-tasking that much easier.

Brimshine can be found either as slivers which provides one piece of the material, or as fragments which typically provides two pieces. To pick them up, simply hold the triangle button and they’ll go straight to your resource inventory. You’ll need quite a few of these so be sure to make using your Focus Scan a regular habit.

What Brimshine is Used For

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

The reason you’ll need a heaping pile of Brimshine is because it’s the main resource alongside shards used to purchase all of the DLC’s new Legendary weapons and armor sold by the Stitcher and Hunter in Fleet’s End, as seen above. Each new outfit and weapon costs a few thousand shards and 8 pieces of Brimshine, so you’ll need dozens of them just to buy the whole wardrobe and arsenal. On top of that, it also acts as an upgrade material for all of this new gear, include the Blacktide Quen Commander outfit included with the DLC’s pre-order bonus.

While it may be tempting to purchase everything outright and upgrade all of it simultaneously, it’s always best to focus on maxing out one outfit at a time, to ensure that you’re able to properly handle all of the the challenges that await on the Burning Shores.

That concludes our guide for where to find Brimshine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Let us know what you think of the new DLC content so far, and if there are any tips to collecting Brimshine that we may have missed.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides to everything in Horizon Forbidden West, along with its newly released DLC Burning Shores.

