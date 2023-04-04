Where to Find a Tire, Lily Pad, & Air Vent in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

A lot of weekly quests in Fortnite task players with visiting specific locations, and those are usually easy to find. However, sometimes they throw a curveball and have players seek out things they can’t find everywhere while not marking them on the map. Here is where you can find a tire, lily pad, and an air vent to bounce off in Fortnite.

Fortnite Tire Location

Race track locations in Fortnite have historically proven to be the best spot for tires. In the case of the Chapter 4 Season 2 map, Drift Ridge is the only landmark with a track.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The entrance into Drift Ridge is lined with tires if you want to finish this part of the challenge and get out quickly.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite Lily Pad Location

As you might expect from lily pads, they are found in the water around the new biome added in Chapter 4 Season 2. With that, the river running through Steamy Springs is the best location to find lily pads. This also proves a problem because this named location has proven to be a popular drop.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

We found dropping here at the very beginning of a game and immediately taking out a lily pad to be the best bet for ticking this one off as soon as possible for the challenge.

Fortnite Air Vent Location

Mega City is the most common location of Air Vents throughout the Chapter 4 Season 2 map. On top of that, Mega City is also the most popular drop location on the map. This means you’ll want to be careful when getting this done.

The best option is to aim for this building on the city’s northeast corner. On the ground floor of the building is an ascender that will get you up to a floor with rooftop access.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’re up on the roof, you only need to jump onto this vent and let it drop you onto the street for a quick getaway.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is everything you need for where you can find a tire, lily pad, and an air vent to bounce off in Fortnite. For more help with the events currently running or recent Fortnite news, check out our links below.

