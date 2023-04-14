When is Warzone 2 Season 4? Season 3 End Date, Leaks, Content & More

Activision

Warzone Season 3 may have only just begun, but plenty are already casting their minds forwards and wondering what is to come with the next major seasonal update. Here, we’re looking at content, leaks and when exactly we expect Warzone 2 Season 4 to release.

When is MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 4?

Right now, we don’t have an exact date – but we’re able to hazard a pretty accurate guess based on the ongoing Battle Pass. Activision don’t tend to confirm seasonal release dates until just ahead of their implementation, so it won’t be made official until much closer.

However, Season 3 released on April 12 and is expected to last just over two months. Specifically, its Battle Pass is set to expire on 14 June. We therefore expect Season 4 to commence on or just after this date – either 14 June or 15 June.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Content & Leaks

There’s very little confirmed content or leaks about Season 4 yet. That’s because it’s very early in Season 3, with promised features like Plunder, Warzone 2 Ranked and more set for Season 3 Reloaded.

We expect the typical seasonal content though – including swathes of weapon buffs and nerfs, a brand new Battle Pass, new Operators and even maps. Multiplayer and Gunfights maps for Modern Warfare 2 seem likely, while a new Resurgence environment for Warzone 2 has been floated by some leakers but is worth taking with a significant pinch of salt for the time being.

Naturally, we’ll be covering all the latest on Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4, from its release date to its content and fixes. In the meantime, check out our guides to the brand new Season 3 weapons: the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle and FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle.

